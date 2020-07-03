Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

19% = US$2.3b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 19%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 32% seen over the past five years by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:REGN Past Earnings Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.