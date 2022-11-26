Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insiders sold US$7.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The Independent Director, Arthur Ryan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$622 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$736, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 26% of Arthur Ryan's stake.

Insiders in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own 4.2% of the company, currently worth about US$3.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

