Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is:

27% = US$5.7b ÷ US$21b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' considerable five year net income growth of 38% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 21% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for REGN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

