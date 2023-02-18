Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

As you can see below, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had US$1.98b of debt, at December 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$7.74b in cash, so it actually has US$5.76b net cash.

A Look At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$3.14b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.41b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$7.74b as well as receivables valued at US$5.33b due within 12 months. So it can boast US$6.52b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 44% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$5.76b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 68% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$3.4b. So we don't have any problem with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's use of debt. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.

