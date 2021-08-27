Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) A Worthy Investment?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Select Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 7.96% was reported by the fund in the Q2 of 2021, just behind the S&P 500 Index’s 8.6% return for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Oakmark Funds, the fund mentioned Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), and discussed its stance on the firm. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Tarrytown, New York-based biotechnology company with a $71.7 billion market capitalization. REGN delivered a 38.85% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 11.32%. The stock closed at $665.77 per share on August 26, 2021.

Here is what Oakmark Funds has to say about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"We restored Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a rather trivial to a more normal position size. You may recall Regeneron performed well for the Fund during the Covid-19 crisis, so we significantly reduced our position as its price-value gap narrowed. During the past several quarters, however, the market has experienced the now infamous “reopening trade,” in which companies that performed well during the pandemic trailed as the economy reopened. Regeneron suffered a similar fate and its shares have lagged the S&P 500 by roughly 4000 basis points, despite the company’s strong fundamentals and robust pipeline of new products. The underperformance widened Regeneron’s price-value gap, so we restored it to a more normal position size."

Based on our calculations, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. REGN was in 48 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 39 funds in the previous quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) delivered a 33.45% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Investing in Allison Transmission (ALSN)?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Select Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 7.96% was reported by the fund in the Q2 of 2021, just behind the S&P 500 Index’s 8.6% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 10.03% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, compared to its Russell Midcap Growth Index and S&P 500 benchmarks that delivered […]

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2021 - ATVI

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard") (NASDAQ: ATVI) between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get ...

  • Bronte Capital on Regeneron (REGN): “A Winner in Mouse Genetics”

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.50% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the diversified ACWI global index (in $A) that delivered a +9.11% return for the […]

  • Is Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 8.9% was reported by the fund in the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its benchmark by 25 percentage points. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Looking at larger stocks, the dividend yield of the S&P 500 index is about 1.3%. The stability comes from Kinder Morgan carrying out most of its business under long-term, fee-based contracts. Hence, while Kinder Morgan faces some short-term headwinds from expiring contracts, its long-term prospects look good since most of its business is under longer-term deals.

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Beats Second-Quarter Views, But Stock Drops

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cannabis market is on track to achieve an astonishing valuation just shy of $100 billion by the year 2026, from less than $11 billion in 2018. The booming growth that the industry has experienced in recent years, and is set to realize in the years ahead, provides a wealth of opportunity for long-term investors as both medical and recreational-use marijuana legalization ramps up. Let's look at two great pot stocks that have delivered exceptional financial and share-price growth through the ups and downs of the pandemic and can continue to enrich investors' portfolios for the long term.

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.