Regeneron quarterly profit drops as COVID antibody sales hit

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported a 13% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail were hit by the U.S. health regulator's decision to limit its use.

The company recorded no sales from the COVID-19 antibody in the United States for the quarter. It was expected, as Regeneron said so in February, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its authorization of the drug due to its lack of effectiveness against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV has been a key driver for the company's earnings in recent quarters since its authorization in November 2020, a month after it was used to treat former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The drugmaker's net profit fell to $974 million, or $8.61 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.12 billion, or $10.09 per share, a year earlier.

