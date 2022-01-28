Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw FDA application for cancer drug's expanded use

FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and its partner Sanofi voluntarily withdrew their application with the U.S. drug regulator for the expanded use of their anti-cancer drug Libtayo in patients with advanced cervical cancer.

The application for the monoclonal antibody as the second-line of treatment in the patients was withdrawn "after the companies and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies", the companies said on Friday.

The FDA had accepted the supplemental application for priority review in September.

Regeneron and Sanofi are still discussing marketing applications with regulatory authorities outside the United States, they said.

The drug is already approved for some types of skin and lung cancer.

Regeneron recorded $78 million in sales of Libtayo in the third quarter, while Sanofi garnered 35 million euros ($38.98 million).

($1 = 0.8978 euros)

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia man allegedly hurls Batman cup, injuring mom’s roommate who had ‘scared’ him

    The young man said he threw the cup out of fear to ward off an intruder.

  • San Diego citizen files taxpayer suit against NFL over Chargers move

    San Diego refused to do it. So a San Diego taxpayer did. Earlier this week, Ruth Hendricks sued the NFL and its 32 teams in an effort to recover taxpayer funds lost as a result of the 2017 relocation of the Chargers. The 35-page lawsuit raises four arguments in support of the claim that the [more]

  • Family of Ahmaud Arbery wants racial justice as murderers face new trial

    The family of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and gunned down in south Georgia in 2020, says that the men's federal hate crimes trial will do what the state court did not - reckon with race. The three men - a father and son and their neighbor - were convicted last November in a Brunswick, Georgia state court of murdering Arbery, 25, and sentenced to life in prison. "That's not enough," said Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, who believes issues of race raised in the new trial may have an impact beyond the courtroom.

  • Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval. Novavax's protein-based vaccine will be administered in two doses and has been found effective against a number of variants, the ministry said.

  • Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Imprisoned Ahead of His Capitol Riot Trial

    Jim Urquhart/ReutersPromises that the Oath Keepers’ founder made to show up at events in person might have to wait.Stewart Rhodes, 56, was ordered detained until his trial, according to a court order released on Wednesday. The militia leader was captured two weeks ago and charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.“The Court questions Defendant’s willingness to obey any Court-imposed conditions of supervised release… Defendant’s actions exhibit an extreme defiance to federal authority that

  • Meet the moms of color from Texas fighting book bans at their kids' schools

    About a year ago, in Round Rock, Texas, about 20 miles outside Austin, complaints about book on the history of racist ideas in the United States led to threats

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • Scientists Discovered 4 Risk Factors For Long COVID

    Anywhere from 31 to 69 percent of COVID-19 patients end up with "long COVID," aka the version of the illness with symptoms that linger for four weeks or longer, and the symptoms are serious: extreme fatigue, loss of taste or smell, neurologic issues like brain fog, cardiovascular issues, and muscle and joint pain, to name a few. Organ damage is also a possibility.

  • People Who "Surprisingly Woke Up In The Hospital" Are Sharing What Happened, And It’s Absolutely Wild

    "One moment, I was running a half-marathon with a friend. Next day, I woke up in the ICU."View Entire Post ›

  • Lose Your Visceral Fat Fastest This Way, Say Experts

    Visceral fat is a hidden health problem that many people don't know about. It's fat found deep in your abdomen that wraps around your vital organs. Since you can't see or touch it, oftentimes we don't realize we have it, but more than likely it's there. Visceral fat has been linked to serious health issues like stroke, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and more. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with experts who revealed the quickest way to get rid of visceral fat and why it's so dangerous. R

  • Why Scientists Invented a Magic Mushroom That Has No Magic

    Dylan Leigh via UnsplashIt was hard to imagine even a decade ago that mainstream scientists would be prescribing hallucinogenic drugs to help treat mood disorders like depression. But after incremental gains at the state and local level, 2022 is the year treatments like ketamine therapy are poised to go mainstream.Still, the biggest obstacle to normalizing these kinds of drugs for psychiatric care is that they send patients down a psychoactive rabbit hole. That’s the whole point for many casual

  • An Expert Weighs In on Why Our Noses Get Clogged on 1 Side When We're Sick

    Although it's a common occurrence, nothing is stranger than the feeling of having one nostril be completely clogged, while the other is perfectly clear. It can happen when you're sick or dealing with allergies, but sometimes you may notice that you simply wake up after a good night's rest with a stuffed up nostril, seemingly for no reason at all.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson's Latest COVID Conspiracy: Athletes 'Dropping Dead' From Vaccines

    First things first: They’re not.

  • New Mutant Omicron Feared to Be the Most Contagious Variant Yet

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyJust a couple weeks ago it seemed like the worst was behind us and the wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the new Omicron variant was beginning to ebb in many of the worst-hit places.But epidemiologists warned that some new variant would eventually replace Omicron, potentially driving a new surge in cases. They were right.This week, cases started rising again in several countries. And some experts think an elusive form of Omicron,

  • 11 Easy, Life-Changing Habits That Can Foster Healthy Aging

    Can you really extend your lifespan and stay healthy at any age? We're sharing the top science-supported tips that can encourage graceful aging and long-term wellness.

  • The #1 Snack to Eat When You Have Diarrhea, According to a Dietitian

    Keep it simple and find relief with this snack that’s ready in five minutes.

  • Meghan McCain and Her Husband 'Got Very Sick' with COVID, She Reveals: 'Hard for Me to Shake'

    "Shouldn't we have more readily available treatment and testing?" she wrote in a new column about her experience, adding: "I thank God my case … wasn't worse. But for so many others it is"

  • Alexandra Daddario’s Ultra Toned Abs And Killer Booty Are Total #Goals In New IG Pics

    Alexandra Daddario's ultra-toned abs and killer booty are total #goals in these new Instagram photos. Hot yoga and AMRAP workouts are her fitness go-tos.

  • Could a new COVID variant identified in NC spread faster than omicron? Doctors are exploring

    The variant — sometimes referred to as “stealth omicron” — was first detected in the U.S. in December.

  • Got severely ill from COVID? Genetics may have made that more likely, MCG researchers find

    Scientists at Medical College of Georgia led a consortium that found for the first time genetic flaws that increase the risk of severe COVID-19.