Regeneron says has identified antibodies to treat coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it had identified hundreds of antibodies that could potentially treat the coronavirus.

The company said it will select the top two antibodies to develop a 'cocktail' treatment and that it plans to begin large-scale manufacturing of the treatment by mid-April.

Regeneron in February announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a coronavirus treatment and said it would focus on monoclonal antibodies.

The company is also testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi SA against the virus.