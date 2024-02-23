Regents to consider DEI directive changes, NICU construction, vet medical center expansion

The Iowa Board of Regents will consider more than $50 million in construction requests at its February meeting next week.

The University of Iowa wants to expand the Stead Family Children’s Hospital while Iowa State University says it has outgrown the Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center.

The Regents will also vote on a new board president during their meeting on Feb. 28 and they'll also determine updated guidance on diversity, equity, and inclusion directives.

Here’s what you need to know about February's Regents meeting:

Stead Family Children’s Hospital NICU expansion

The University of Iowa’s flagship children’s care facility needs to expand. The University of Iowa requests Regents' approval for a $41 million seventh-floor construction project.

The sixth-floor neonatal intensive care unit space was initially opened with the pediatric care facility when it opened in 2017. Due to rising capacity needs, the university is building out the seventh and eighth floors, which are currently shell space.

The seventh-floor NICU space will add 28 additional patient rooms, a milk/formula mixing room and other “supportive rooms/spaces required for this added NICU operation.”

Funding is being pulled from the hospital’s building usage funds. Construction would begin in the spring and run through the fall of 2026.

Iowa State University is seeking approval for a 17,000 square-foot expansion of the Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center, specifically the Large Animal Hospital. The project is expected to cost roughly $12 million.

Iowa State hoping to expand Veterinary Medical Center

Iowa State University requests permission to expand the Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center, specifically the Large Animal Hospital, to accommodate a “growing equine community” in the state.

The 17,000 square-foot expansion would "support growth in a branch of veterinary medicine concerned with veterinary obstetrics, and with the diseases and physiology of animal reproductive systems called ‘theriogenology,’” according to Iowa State’s Regents report.

Iowa State’s four current theriogenologists help research “advanced reproductive techniques” for use by farmers breeding cattle and horses. The theriogenologists and equine surgeons would be housed in the new space.

The three-phase project would add equine stalls, a reproductive services area, an in-vitro fertilization and embryo transfer lab and a rehabilitation space.

Project planning is set to begin immediately upon Regent approval. The estimated cost is between $11.5 and $12 million and would be funded by private donations and university funds.

DEI guideline changes coming

The Iowa Board of Regents will vote to adopt additions and alterations to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion guidelines recommended by a group that spent more than seven months studying and examining the DEI “programs and efforts” at the Regent universities, which include Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa.

The largest changes come under Chapter 4.2, now titled “Freedom of Speech.” The an "L" subsection has been added, which states that Iowa's public universities should ensure:

“No employee, student, applicant, or campus visitor is required to submit a DEI statement or be evaluated based on participation in DEI initiatives, unless the position is required for DEI-related compliance or accreditation.

“No employee, student, applicant or campus visitor is compelled to disclose their pronouns.”

Under subsection "M," the following has been added:

“The universities shall issue annual employee guidance regarding the separation of personal political advocacy from university business and employment activities. This annual employee guidance shall be reviewed by the Board Office prior to university issuance.”

Iowa Board of Regents president Mike Richards listens to a presentation during a meeting during a meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Levitt Center for University Advancement in Iowa City, Iowa.

Board members will select new president

Regents president Mike Richards announced his resignation in mid-January with three years still left on his fourth term as board leader.

Richards plans to “spend more time with his friends and family,” a regent spokesperson told the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

President pro tem Sherry Bates has served as interim president since the announcement.

Richards’ term was set to expire in 2027. He will continue to serve on the board until the end of April.

