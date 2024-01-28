Located at 13701 Pembroke Ln. just off 135th St. and Kenneth Rd., the residential community of Regents Park sets a new standard for luxury living in Leawood.

This welcome addition in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the Kansas City Metropolitan area offers both luxury and maintenance provided villas.

The luxury villas are designed by award-winning firm NSPJ Architects, and will be constructed by award-winning Lambie Homes.

Thoughtfully conceived in every way, these paired villas feature comfortable yet sophisticated main level living in five beautiful reverse floor plans with multiple elevations to choose from: The Winfield, The Belmont, The Camden, The Kensington, and The Porter. The plans range in size from 2,600 square feet to over 4,000 square feet. Plans feature either three or four bedrooms with two or three car garages. All of the open floor plans include spacious closets, a walk-in pantry and covered back porch.

The Winfield, for example, is a 1-½ story reverse, 4-bedroom, 3-1/2-bathroom, 3-car garage plan encompassing 3,948 square feet. Prospective buyers will be able to tour it as of one of the community models.

“Each luxury villa features fresh, modern, transitional style architecture exteriors and cement tile roofs,” said Danette Baker who markets the community for Weichert, REALTORS® Welch & Company.“ The interiors boast designer finishes and many high-end upgrades and can be customized to fit the buyer’s particular needs, desires, and lifestyle.”

Prices range from the mid-$800,000s to $1.3 million and lot reservations are now being accepted.

Regents Park is also a maintenance provided community, so all lawncare, landscaping, snow removal, and trash will be provided to the homeowners for a monthly fee.

“We have just broken ground on our first models and all streets are completed,” said Baker, “so prospective buyers are able to drive the entire neighborhood. We plan to have the villa models open in late summer or early fall in time for the Fall Parade of Homes.”

Regents Park families with children are served by the Blue Valley School District.

In addition, residents have easy access to nearby highways for convenient travel to all that the Kansas City Metropolitan area has to offer.

For more information, contact Danette Baker at 913-228-1600. You can also visit the community website: RegentsParkLeawood.com.

Regents Park

Prices: Villas from the mid-$800,000s to $1.3 million

Location: 13701 Pembroke Ln. just off 135th St. and Kenneth Rd. in Leawood

Contact: Danette Baker at 913-228-1600

Web: RegentsParkLeawood.com