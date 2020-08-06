    Advertisement

    Regenxbio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

    The biotechnology company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

    Regenxbio shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.30, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

