Regenxbio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Monday reported a loss of $46.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.24.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $111.3 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $154.6 million.

Regenxbio shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.49, a climb of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

