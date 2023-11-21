Reggie Jackson leads Nuggets past Pistons for 107-103 win after Nikola Jokic ejected

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks to the locker room afte his second technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and carried Denver in the fourth quarter after two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half, and the Nuggets handed the Detroit Pistons their 12th straight loss, 107-103 on Monday night.

Jackson had eight points and three assists in the final period as he and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20 points) shined against their former team. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the defending NBA champion Nuggets (10-4).

Jokic and Denver coach Michael Malone were both ejected after arguing calls. Malone was thrown out for coming onto the court to dispute a call late in the first quarter, and Jokic was tossed for picking up a second technical with 1:22 left in the second period.

Jokic finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points and nine assists for the Pistons (2-13), while Marvin Bagley III finished with 18 points.

Aaron Gordon's three-point play gave the Nuggets a 106-103 lead with 1:25 to play, and Denver blocked shots on Detroit's next three possessions. That let the Nuggets run the clock down to 11 seconds, and Jackson hit one of two free throws to make it 107-103.

The Pistons didn't score in the last 1:41, missing their last four shots.

The Nuggets outscored the Pistons 25-24 in the third quarter to take a 81-79 lead, but Stanley Umude had eight points and an assist in Detroit's 10-3 run to start the fourth.

Denver struggled to score without Jokic, and Jaden Ivey's free throws put Detroit ahead 97-94 with 3:53 left. Jackson answered with a three-point play to tie it.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At Orlando on Wednesday.

Pistons: At Indiana for an In-Season Tournament game on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba