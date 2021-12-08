Who Is Regina Chu, The Judge In Kim Potter Manslaughter Case

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu is overseeing the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. In November, Chu ruled that the high-profile case should be broadcast live due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, which limits how many reporters and members of the public can be inside the courtroom.

Here's what to know about Judge Chu:

Appointed/Elected:

Appointed July 22, 2002, by Gov. Jesse Ventura

Elected in 2004, 2010, and 2016

Education:

B.A, cum laude, University of Minnesota

J.D., cum laude, William Mitchell College of Law

Community activities

Board Member, Asian Women United of Minnesota

Member, Hennepin County Pro Bono Project Committee

Member, Civil Litigation Section Council

Minnesota District Judges Civil Jury Instruction Guides Committee

Assignment History

Criminal law, July 2016 – Present

Civil and Criminal law 2007 – June 2016

Family law, 2005 – 2007

Criminal law, 2002 – 2004

Man Harassed Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial: Charge

Judge Chu's visibility and connection to the case have already made her a target. Protests were held outside her condominium building last month, and one man is accused of trying to intimidate her.

Cortez A. Rice, 32, was charged in Hennepin County with tampering with a judicial officer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Read more here.

