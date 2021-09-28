Reginald Dwayne Betts, New Haven poet, lawyer and advocate for the incarcerated, receives MacArthur Foundation ‘genius’ grant

Reginald Dwayne Betts, a New Haven-based poet, lawyer and advocate for the incarcerated, was one of 25 people selected Tuesday for this year’s class of MacArthur Fellows, a prestigious honor that accompanies a substantial, unrestricted grant meant to spur creativity and innovation.

The MacArthur Fellowship — known as a “genius” grant — provides a $625,000, no-strings-attached award to “extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential.” There is no application process for the fellowship; nominees are put forward by a group of external nominators and independently reviewed by a selection committee. Winners — who this year also include the historian and critic Ibram X. Kendi (author of “How to Be an Antiracist”), the music critic, essayist and poet Hanif Abdurraqib, and the writer and curator Nicole R. Fleetwood — receive a call out of the blue informing them that they have been selected. The award is paid out over five years.

Betts’ work in literature and the law was forged by his own experience of incarceration: at 16, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for a carjacking committed with a friend. Almost 25 years later, he is now a Ph.D. in Law candidate at Yale Law School, having also earned his J.D. from Yale in 2016.

A practicing lawyer, Betts, 40, is a fierce advocate for the humanity of people who are, or have been, incarcerated. In 2012, he was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Coordinating Council of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Since 2018, he has served as a member of Connecticut’s Criminal Justice Commission, the body that appoints state prosecutors.

According to the MacArthur Foundation, the three criteria for selection are “exceptional creativity,” the promise of “important future advances” based on significant previous accomplishments, and the potential for the fellowship to enable subsequent creative work.

Betts’ path to stardom within the world of criminal justice advocacy did not come without its obstacles. In 2017, though he passed the Connecticut state bar exam and had been working at the New Haven Public Defender’s Office, the Connecticut Bar Examining Committee gave his application pause due to his felony conviction. His case received state and national attention — and eventually his application to practice law was approved.

Story continues

When he was 16 years old, Betts used a borrowed pistol to carjack a man sleeping in his car at Virginia’s Springfield Mall. His first and only crime resulted in eight years in prison. During that time, he read and wrote constantly, “imagining that words would give me the freedom to sort of understand what got me in prison,” he said in a video produced by the MacArthur Foundation.

During his period of incarceration, one transformational moment occurred when someone slid a copy of Dudley Randall’s “The Black Poets,” a collection of Black American poetry, under his cell door during a year he spent in solitary confinement.

“When you’re trapped in a cell, literally, words are your only lifeline, and I committed myself to using them to find some semblance of hope,” he said in the video.

The author of a memoir and three books of poetry, Betts’ most recent initiative, a nonprofit called Freedom Reads, donates books and shelving for libraries, organizes author visits and sets up book circles in prisons and juvenile detention facilities.

“People in prison are not obsessed with prison. People in prison, they become obsessed with freedom,” Betts said in the video. “If I write about prison every day for the rest of my life, the thing I’m really writing about is that desire, that chase, that want, that hope for freedom.”

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com.