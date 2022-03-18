Reginald Kimbro pleads guilty to murders of two Dallas-Fort Worth women, series of rapes

A serial rapist and murderer pleaded guilty Friday to killing two North Texas women, including a Fort Worth woman who was strangled inside her apartment near TCU in 2017.

Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty to murdering the two women and raping at least three others during a plea agreement hearing in Tarrant County’s 213th District Court. His jury trial, in which he faced the possibility of the death penalty, was set to begin Tuesday.

Kimbro was given three life sentences; two for the murders of Molly Jane Matheson and Megan Getrum and another for the rape of a woman in South Texas. He also received 40 years for two rapes in Collin County.

Reginald Kimbro, accused of sexually assaulting and murdering two North Texas women and raping a third, enters a Tarrant County courtroom during a hearing on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Kimbro killed Matheson, a 22-year-old whom he had dated, in April 2017. According to police, hours after Fort Worth police questioned Kimbro in connection to Matheson’s death, Kimbro raped and killed Getrum, a 36-year-old Plano woman whose body was found at a lake on April 19, 2017.

Matheson’s mother found her body on April 10, 2017, in the shower of her Fort Worth apartment. She had been raped and strangled, and Kimbro had washed her body, clothes and bedding to destroy evidence, authorities said.

On Friday morning, about 25 people sat in the Tarrant County courtroom when the hearing began at 9 a.m. Kimbro, wearing a green jumpsuit and handcuffs, sat before a computer screen. His three lawyers gathered around him.

Kimbro’s case involves charges across four Texas counties. Throughout the morning Friday, judges and court staff from each county spoke with Kimbro and his attorneys through Zoom. Kimbro’s charges out of Collin County were read out first by a Collin County judge on video. Those sitting in the courtroom — including Matheson’s parents — could not see the laptop screen, but could hear the echoed voices coming from it.

After Kimbro pleaded guilty to two counts related to raping a woman in Collin County, the judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for each count. The counts of sexual assault stem from the rape of a woman at a party in Allen on Jan. 19, 2014.

Story continues

After the Collin County sentencing, a woman sitting in the front row made her way to the front of the courtroom.

The woman, dressed in a white and purple blouse, sat beside the judge as she described how Kimbro raped and strangled her when she was 18 years old. The attack in 2012 impacted her entire life, she said.

“The body my soul was living in no longer seemed like a safe place,” she said.

She said when she reported the rape to police, detectives did not believe her. When she explained how Kimbro held her down, a detective told her to, “get on the floor and show It to me.”

When she heard about Matheson’s murder, the woman said, she thought, “it could have been me.”

When the woman made her way back to the bench, Matheson’s dad hugged her and told her he was proud of her.

At 10 a.m., Kimbro pleaded guilty to an aggravated sexual assault charge out of Cameron County. His sentence for the assault was life in prison. The charge stems from 2014, when Kimbro raped and choked a 20-year-old woman at the Isla Grand Resort.

At 10:30 a.m., he pleaded guilty to the murder of Getrum in Dallas County. The judge sentenced him to life for the woman’s rape and murder.

At 11:08 a.m., the judge read Kimbro details about the Tarrant County murder charge, his rights as a defendant and the plea deal. A state prosecutor read the indictment accusing Kimbro of murdering Matheson. The charges of sexual assault were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The judge asked Kimbro if he pleaded guilty or not guilty to capital murder. Kimbro answered guilty.

One woman in the courtroom lifted her hands in celebration.

Kimbro was sentenced to his third life sentence without the possibility of parole.