Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, arrested in Oct. 11 Topeka shooting death of Ra'Juan Spicer

A short foot chase Tuesday ended with the arrest of Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in connection with last month's shooting death of Ra'Juan Spicer, 18, of Topeka, police said.

Spicer was found deceased at the scene after Topeka police were called about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 11 to the 1200 block of S.W. Clay, said Lt. Ed Stanley of the Topeka Police Department.

Spicer became Topeka's 28th homicide victim of 2023. The city has seen 33 homicides this year.

Topeka police on Tuesday made an arrest in connection with a homicide committed Oct. 11 in the 1200 block of S.W. Clay, shown here.

Topeka police on Nov. 3 asked the public for information that could help them locate Rucker-Plakio, whom they said was being sought for questioning in the case.

U.S. Marshals, Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies and Topeka police officers found Rucker-Plakio Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Auburn Road, and arrested him after a short foot pursuit without anyone being injured, Stanley said.

Rucker-Plakio was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with one count each of first-degree murder and the criminal possession of a weapon, he said.

Police then executed a search warrant linked to the case late Tuesday in the 3400 block of S.W. Kirklawn Avenue, Stanley said.

Contact TIm Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Youth, 17, arrested in Oct. 11 Topeka killing of Ra'Juan Spicer, 18