Region 1 selected for Economic Recovery Corps Fellowship program

Feb. 10—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — An economic development agency that serves six southern West Virginia counties including Mercer and McDowell is now participating in a nationwide program designed to cultivate the next generation of economic development leaders.

Region I Planning & Development Council, which serves McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties, is one of 11 planning and development councils created by the West Virginia Code to help counties with all types of comprehensive planning. Region I uses funding from federal, state and county sources to help with projects such as infrastructure and public utilities, housing, recreation, environmental protection and health.

Region I is now participating in the Economic Recovery Corps (ERC) Fellowship program, according to a statement for Jason Roberts, executive director of Region I.

This program aims to build capacity in economically distressed areas across the U.S. while cultivating the next generation of economic development leaders. The program connects 65 host sites nationwide with diverse practitioners and leaders with the passion, skills, and vision to create new ways of doing economic development, according to Roberts. The ERC Fellowship was launched in 2023 through a $30 million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA). It is led by the International Economic Development Council and supported by six other national economic development organizations.

Roberts said that from over 500 hosts applications, Region 1 was among 65 host sites selected to receive help in advancing a project critical to the economic recovery of the region. ERC projects represent the interconnectedness between economic development and the pressing needs in communities of all sizes, including workforce development, entrepreneurial ecosystem building, housing, childcare, climate resiliency, broadband, and access to capital.

Each project across the U.S. receives a dedicated fellow (fully funded for 2.5 years from the ERC program) who serves as a field catalyst to enhance, strengthen, and coordinate relationships and local efforts alongside the host community, Roberts said.

"We are delighted to be matched with Shaun Donovan, who brings a wealth of expertise and passion to help us and local stakeholders on our project for the next 2.5 years," Roberts said. "Shaun will be living and working in our community, so he will be embedded in the local fabric of our region."

Donovan said he is a recovery core fellow and owns an economic development company that is working with the fellowship program.

"Actually, we're at the beginning of the project," Donovan said Friday. "This is a national project so there's a national court of fellows. There are 65 fellows sent to 44 different states as well as U.S. territories."

Donovan, who started on Feb. 1, said the fellowship program does not have any specific projects yet in Region I's area, but he is looking at the area in order to come up with plans for moving forward.

"I'm getting to know the community," he said. "I'll be assigned to the community for the next 30 months."

Donovan said that so far, he believes "there's a lot of opportunity in the area," adding that he was looking forward to knowing the community better and identifying needs and finding ways to create paths for moving forward to prosperity.

Possible projects include identifying business-ready areas or helping identify key industries could complement the community with assets already in the region, he said.

Shaun Donovan can be contacted at sdonovan@economicrecoverycorps.org.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

