KEY FINDINGS

The global laser direct structure antenna market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.06% during the projected period of 2020-2025. The factors augmenting market growth are the growing demand for miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry and the rising demand for devices with higher antenna and IOT.



MARKET INSIGHTS

LDS is an innovative, environment friendly, and precise technology for the manufacturing of three-dimensional molded interconnect devices (MID).LDS technology saves space and promotes miniaturization.



The trend of miniaturization and portability is driving the medical device developers to create dependable and powerful electronic devices for the diagnosis and treatment of patients across the world.The increasing demand for miniaturization is propelling the market growth, since LDS antenna technology aids the growth of miniaturization of electronic products.



LDS antennas are extensively used in laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, and gaming consoles.The huge applications of MIDs create many challenges, including quality, reliability, and concerns related to the production of micro-MID products.



Though LDS has been distinguished clearly as the best method from the rest of the MID processes, it has to be enhanced further. The consumer electronics category in the end-user segment captured the largest market share in 2019. There is moderate competition in the market. The innovations by the existing players are creating a competitive edge in the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global laser direct structure antenna market is evaluated by studying the markets situated in the region of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the largest market share in terms of revenue.



The region accounts for the highest electronic markets in the world, and is also predicted to record the highest CAGR.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There are several big industry players in the market, and the companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions as part of their competitive strategy.Some of the well-known companies functioning in the market are Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co.



Ltd, Tagolas Limited, TE Connectivity Ltd, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Harting KGaA, etc.



