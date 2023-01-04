Region’s chief medical officers urge end to health care threats

The Pittsburgh region’s chief medical officers have renewed their call to eliminate violence and the threat of violence in health care.

The Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium said that a violence- and aggression-free setting is crucial for everyone’s safety. It’s the second such appeal; in April 2022, the CMO group had said that threats and violence were impacting the ability to provide health care.

“As leaders for the people dedicated to your care, we again ask you to never choose, use, or condone extreme language, threats, uninvited bodily contact, weapons in any form, or other intimidation when in a health care setting,” the CMOs said in a statement. “Our teams want to serve, and we need to do so without fear.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

