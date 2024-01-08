Region Four residents invited to Destination Northeast North Dakota Project launch meetings

Jan. 8—GRAND FORKS — Region Four residents (those living in Grand Forks, Pembina, Walsh and Nelson counties) interested in boosting visitation to the area will have a chance to learn how if they attend meetings throughout January and February, held by the Destination Northeast North Dakota Project through the Red River Regional Council.

The aim of the meetings is to introduce people to the project and inform them why it's important to create teams that will bring more visitors to the region, Destination Northeast North Dakota Project Manager Lule Naas said.

"I'm just trying to work on really getting the word out there and trying to get people engaged," she said.

The Destination Northeast North Dakota Project is an initiative created by the RRRC focused on rural tourism and bringing more visitors to the region to boost economic growth, from visitor dollars or by workers moving to the region, or both. Part of this involves creating

destination teams

, groups of residents that will focus on projects such as beautification, signage, cleanup and building online presence for rural businesses, communities and amenities. Groups that already exist in communities that focus on these aspects are welcome to become destination teams. It's free to attend the launch meetings.

Naas said there is no obligation to begin a team when someone comes to a launch meeting, nor is it necessary to live in the community in which a meeting is held. Anyone with any level of interest in the project, or questions about it, are welcome to attend.

There will be two meetings in each county, all of which will start at 6 p.m. The first Grand Forks County meeting is on Jan. 9, at the Larimore City Office in Larimore. The second meeting is to be determined. The two Pembina County meetings will be held on Jan. 24 at the St. Thomas Fire Hall and on Jan. 25 at the Cavalier City Office. The Walsh County meetings will be held on Jan. 23 at the Park River City Office and Feb. 6 at the Grafton Armory. The Nelson County meeting dates are to be determined; one will be held in McVille.

The origin of the project comes from an assessment on the region done by consultant Roger Brooks, who traveled across the region and visited multiple communities and assessed them, giving the RRRC recommendations on how to make them more visitor friendly, Naas said. Destination teams are part of this, as residents know their communities best and will be able to spearhead change in the area.

"Change always happens the best at the local level," she said. "They know how best to approach people (and) they know what services and amenities are there."

After the launch meetings, Naas plans to roll out a new initiative every other month, such as one to help businesses claim their own Google business listing to make them more visible to people passing through and looking for a place to stop.

Naas began trying to develop these teams by reaching out to communities directly, mostly through phone calls. So far, the ones she's called have seemed receptive and she hopes the trend continues with the launch meetings.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the meetings and get news about them can go to the Destination Northeast North Dakota Project's signup link:

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/PqVYsO8/DestinationTeams

.

Naas also said she is open to answering any questions through her email: lule@redriverrc.com.