Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office detectives arrest suspect and seize drugs, firearms

ADRIAN — Police seized a variety of drugs and multiple firearms when they made an arrest Wednesday.

Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office detectives arrested a suspect at a commercial complex north of the intersection of U.S. 223 and South Main Street, a news release from RIHNO said. More than 10 ounces of methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and multiple firearms were seized.

"Our colleagues from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Township Police Department played vital roles in the operation's success," the release said.

The suspect was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail on unrelated felony warrants, the release said. Their name was not released pending arraignment in Lenawee County District Court. RIHNO is working with the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office on charges related to this investigation, which is ongoing.

Information about any illegal narcotics activity can be shared with RIHNO by calling 517-265-5787 or emailing MSP-RHINO@michigan.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.

