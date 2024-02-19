Region to receive over $600K in funds to improve road safety

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are coming to the Miami Valley and it’s being used to help make the streets safer.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant will help leaders take a closer look at roads in Greene, Miami, and Montgomery Counties.

She reports that the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) wants the community to get involved in the project too.

Brian Martin, MVRPC’s executive director, said the focus is on finding solutions to crashes here in the region.

He said they want insight into crashes that people see happening where they live.

Martin adds it is going to be a very broad process.

“After we do this planning phase, we hope to secure an implementation grant and that’s when we could get funds to actually build some of these improvements,” he said. “So planning, first prioritization, and then we will solicit in a year and a half or two to get the big bucks for the construction of our high-benefit projects.”

As to what goes into finding the solution to safer streets, they look at the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Department of Public Safety’s database to know they are happening.

Robertson says if there is an area where crashes are consistently happening no matter the weather, they know they need to investigate it.

Martin also told News Center 7 that they have noticed traffic crashes have increased every year so they know this money will be well spent.

“It’s $480,000 federal, it’s about $120,000 local, $20,000 is coming from MVRPC, $100,000 is coming from our friends and partners at ODOT for safety funds, and so we’re excited about that,” he said. “So, it’ll be 600,000 in total, and we expect it to last about two years.”

MVPRC says their first meeting with the Federal Highway Administration is coming up later this week.