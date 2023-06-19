Region receiving millions of dollars in state funding for water projects
Several areas across the region are receiving millions of dollars in state funding for water projects.
The funding is part of the round of funding of Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program, Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday.
The state awarded $114 million in state grants to support 70 water infrastructure projects in 58 counties.
“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and for our state to continue to thrive, we must ensure that more communities have steady access to reliable, clean water,” said Governor DeWine.
The Miami Valley is getting over $14 million in state funding for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Some of the projects include:
Champaign County- $4,950,000
Clinton County- $350,000
Darke County- $4,100,000
Greene County- $595,000
Mercer County- $1,458,500
Montgomery County- $1,007,065
Preble County- $1,500,000
Warren County- $499,750
To see the full list, visit this website.