Region receiving over $10 million in state funding from ODOT for traffic safety projects

Portions of the region will be receiving state funding from ODOT for traffic safety projects.

A number of counties across the state will be receiving $61 million in funding for 27 new traffic projects, according to Governor Mike DeWine’s Office.

Butler, Mercer, and Montgomery Counties are three of 16 counties receiving state funding. The three counties are combined in total to receive more than $10 million in state funding.

“Safe roadways are essential to connecting people and businesses across Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “With the investments made in these projects, we will help save countless lives on Ohio’s roads.”

The state will be adding 17 new roundabouts as part of the program.

“Our top mission is to ensure that our roadways are built to be as safe as possible,” said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT Director. “The measures we’re implementing with this program further that mission not only on roadways that ODOT maintains, but those maintained by local partners too.”

