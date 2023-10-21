Region-wide traffic alerts issued

Oct. 20—Midland County

Oct. 21-29 Construction crews will be paving on IH 20 eastbound and westbound roadway, and ramps on the north (or westbound ramps) over the weekend. On Monday night (10/23) the ramps on the south (or eastbound ramps) will be paved.

Oct. 23 Landscaping crews will be working on SL 250 at BS 158 and continue to Fairgrounds Road. (mm 274-281) Landscaping crews will be working on SH 158 from the intersection of SH 158 and SJ 191 and continue to IH 20. (mm 278-283)

Sign crews will be working IH 20 service roads from Solo Ave. and continue to SH 349. (mm 122-127) Crews will also be working on IH 20 at FM 1788 eastbound as they work on a green panel signs from S. County Road 1290 and continue to FM 1788 (mm 126-127)

Oct. 24 Construction crews will close lanes on Andrews Highway in Midland on SL 250 at Idlewood to work on this area. Traffic will be diverted onto the SL 250 service road. Watch for detours and expect delays. (mm 278-279)

Oct. 24-25 Crews will be inspecting bridges on IH 20 (mm 137-142) and SL 250 (274-286)

Winkler County

Oct. 23-26 Mobile Herbicide Edge operations will be conducted on SH 302 beginning at Ector/Winkler County line and continue to the intersection of SH 302 and SH 158. (mm 240-250)

Martin County

Oct. 23-26 Construction crews will begin working on ditch maintenance operations on FM 2002 in Martin County beginning at the intersection of FM 829(mm 292-294).

Ector County

Oct. 23 Construction will on north service road for BI-20, this construction phase begins at the intersection of BI-20 Service Rd. and Club Dr. heading west to the intersection of East Loop 338 and BI-20, work will take approximately 8-10 weeks to complete.

Upton County

Oct. 23 Construction crews will begin setting barricades on RM 2594 from RM 2401 to RM 1555 in Upton County. Watch for construction crews and slow-moving traffic.

Oct. 30 Construction crews on RM 2594 will begin culvert and roadway work after barricades are place. Watch for construction crews and slow-moving traffic.