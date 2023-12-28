Regional agencies awarded public safety grant funds

Dec. 27—COLUMBUS — Law enforcement agencies in 62 Ohio counties will share in more than $23 million in Ohio Traffic Safety Office grants announced Wednesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Grant funds will support programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

Area agencies receiving funds through the Impaired Driving Enforcement and Selective Traffic Enforcement program included:

—Allen County Sheriff's Office, $65,522;

—Lima Police Department, $28,231;

—Shawnee Township Police Department, $47,350;

—Hardin County Sheriff's Office, $28,832;

—Mercer County Sheriff's Office, $48,231;

—Putnam County Sheriff's Office, $33,475;

—Van Wert County Sheriff's Office, $46,836;

Funds may be used for overtime hours used to reduce traffic-related fatal crashes that involve impaired driving via alcohol or drugs, seat belt usage, speed, aggressive driving, motorcycles and failure to yield.

The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission was awarded $46,200 through the state's Safe Communities program to address traffic safety issues that involve impaired driving via alcohol or drugs, seat belt usage, distracted driving, youthful driving and motorcycles.

Hardin County also received a Law Enforcement Liaison Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor public safety grant in the amount of $84,817.