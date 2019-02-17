This Regional Bank Could Win From BB&T and SunTrust’s Merger

When BB&T (NYSE: BBT) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) merge later this year, they'll do everything they can to retain their best customers and employees. But not everyone will stick around.

Banking customers are creatures of habit, using the same bank for years on end until they have good reason to move. When branches close and lending teams shrink, customers may find the changes reason enough to look elsewhere. One bank in particular, United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI), is positioned to capitalize and pick up new customers and talent alike.

Meet United Community Banks

This bank's seemingly nondescript name is rather apt. United Community Banks is itself no stranger to mergers and acquisitions, building up its business by acquiring smaller community institutions in the American South. Just last week it announced the acquisition of yet another small bank, First Madison, which operates out of Athens, Georgia.

United Community Banks' geographic footprint has considerable overlap with BB&T and SunTrust. The table below shows United Community Banks' reach into select areas served by the two merging super-regionals. In every market, the super-regional banks are 3 to 20 times larger than United Community Banks, meaning even small amounts of attrition would be needle moving for the smaller regional bank.

Metropolitan Statistical Area UCBI's Deposits (share) BB&T + SunTrust Deposits (share) Greenville, SC $818 million (4.8%) $2,919 million (17.2%) Myrtle Beach, SC $303 million (3.5%) $2,042 million (23.6%) Spartanburg, SC $179 million (3.3%) $1,712 million (31.7%) Raleigh, NC $481 million (1.7%) $5,561 million (20.1%) Atlanta, GA $2,690 million (1.6%) $55.8 billion (32.3%)

Though it may be small fry compared to BB&T and SunTrust, which have $442 billion in assets combined, dwarfing the $12.6 billion in assets of United Community Banks, the company can hold its own in small-business lending.

A recent presentation notes that it has a self-imposed "relationship limit" of $35 million, large enough to serve commercial and business banking customers that may fall through the cracks when BB&T and SunTrust combine later in 2019.

Stealing loans and deposits

A true commercial bank, roughly 73% of United Community Bank's loan portfolio consisted of commercial loans, primarily commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. It recently acquired an equipment financing business, which gives it the ability to underwrite small-dollar equipment leases for small businesses. The remainder is largely split between residential mortgages and home equity loans.