Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from neighboring juntas

SAM MEDNICK
Updated

France on Tuesday announced a planned evacuation from Niger after a military coup there won backing from two other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris said the evacuation “will happen rapidly.” The French decision to evacuate comes amid a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.