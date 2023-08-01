Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get support from neighboring juntas

Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as a Democrat against President Joe Biden, tells many stories on the campaign trail about himself, his life's work and what he stands for that are the opposite of what his record actually shows. The Associated Press found that Kennedy's insistence that he is not anti-vaccine doesn't square with his long record of opposition to vaccines. His claims that he is a true Democrat inheriting the mantle of his famous family are contradicted by his alignment with far right figures and support from Republicans. Kennedy's campaign is widely considered a long shot, but it's gained media attention due to his famous name and the possibility that his run could weaken Biden ahead of what is expected to be a close general election in 2024.