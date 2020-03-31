WHO regional director says coronavirus cases will not drop soon

An official from the World Health Organization said on Tuesday (March 31) that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus around the world will not stop anytime soon and countries need to step up to slow down the virus transmissions.

Takeshi Kasai, WHO's regional director for the Western Pacific, told a virtual news conference that there were still no specific treatments or vaccines available against COVID-19.

While several companies have started undergoing clinical trials of the vaccines, none are yet available for public consumption, he said.

Infections from the virus have exceeded 770,000 cases world-wide, killing more than 37,000, with the United States, Italy and Spain overtaking mainland China, where the virus originated late in 2019, in confirmed cases.