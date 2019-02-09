Should Regional Express Holdings Limited (ASX:REX) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Regional Express Holdings Limited (ASX:REX), it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Regional Express Holdings here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

Over the past year, REX has grown its earnings by 34%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did REX outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Airlines industry expansion, which generated a -11% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.3%, REX’s debt level is reasonable. This means that REX’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. REX seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.27x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Income investors would also be happy to know that REX is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 10%. REX has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Regional Express Holdings, there are three important factors you should look at:

