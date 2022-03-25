🌱 Regional Homeless Plan Details + City Wastewater Crew Rocks!

TGIF, Roseville!

Another gorgeous sunny day awaits us. The expected high is 79 degrees, and the low tonight will get down to about 50. Winds should remain light and variable at about 5-10 mph.

Local city governments and agencies are taking a regional approach to address the growing issue of homelessness in Placer County. Our friends at Gold Country Media have broken down some of the key points from the Phase 1 Homelessness Response Emerging Strategies report recently presented to the Roseville and Lincoln City Councils. Click on the following links for the article, to view the presentation or to read the report. (Gold Country Media, City of Roseville YouTube and Placer.gov)

Our Roseville Wastewater Collection Division is the best in the state, according to the California Water Environment Association. That’s no small distinction considering all that goes into preparing wastewater from a large city for safe re-entry into the environment. The Collection System of the Year award recognizes all the hard work and dedication our Roseville crew puts into maintaining several hundred miles of sewer lines, operating two large treatment facilities and delivering one billion gallons (!) of recycled water annually. (What’s Happening in Roseville) We’ve come a long way, baby, since my high school days (dating myself here) when high school girls called “wrestler-ettes” would keep score for the boys on the mats, but didn’t have the opportunity to compete in the sport themselves. Roseville High School athletes Emma Meadows and Jazmin Roschmann were lauded by Mayor Krista Bernasconi at a recent City Council meeting for being the first RHS female wrestlers to make it to the State Wrestling Championships. Female wrestlers now make up about 20% of the 24,000 high school wrestlers in California. Well done, ladies! (Roseville Press Tribune) Get a front row seat to observe the wheels of justice in Placer County and feel good about providing a vital civic service. The Placer Superior Court is seeking volunteers for Grand Jury Service. You don’t have to decide right away – in fact, the Grand Jury is hosting meet-and-greet info sessions on March 30 (virtual) and April 14 (in-person) so you can make an informed decision. The application window deadline is May 6. (Press Release)



The Fourth Friday Family Fun & Wellness Festival is back at the First United Methodist Church of Roseville tonight. This event has everything ! Besides the food, crafts, activities, music and prizes, you can connect with financial wellness (like help with taxes) and health resources . COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and COVID testing, will be available. And it’s all FREE ! 2:30 pm-6:30 pm

Relive those heady days when Freddie Mercury stalked the stage with The Kings of Queen: A Tribut e to Queen at Goldfield Trading Post tonight. Roseville ’s newest live music venue is located on Vernon Street next to the Monk’s Cellar . Tickets are $15 online. 6:30 pm

The weather is perfect to kickoff outdoor movie season with The Jungle Cruise at Twin Oaks Park in Rocklin . The movie starts at sunset and food trucks will be on-site one hour before showtime so you can grab a picnic dinner. The event is free . Bring a blanket or low chairs. Sunset (around 7:20 pm)

The Opera House Saloon is the place to rock out tonight with American Mile and special guest Austin Mo . You can catch these “roots of rock” artists for only $10 . Get your tickets online. 8:30 pm

Murder and mischief are the name of the game, and The Game’s Afoot at the historic State Theatre in Auburn. Tonight is opening night for this Ken Ludwig Allen Poe Award winning play. Tickets are $26 online; $28 at the door. Student and senior tickets are $24. Tonight-Apr. 3rd

Make sure you are aware of city watering regulations year round as our state experiences consecutive years of drought . Roseville is currently under Stage 2 drought restriction , which means residential properties may only irrigate landscaping on Mondays and Fridays before 10:00 am and after 8:00 pm . New guidelines are expected to increase watering opportunities to three days per week beginning May 1 as the weather warms. (City of Roseville)



The Placer Business Resource Center is now open to the public after two years of virtual only services. In-person hours are on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00 am-5:00 pm. Virtual appointments are still available on Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:00 am-5:00 pm. (Press Release)

