Regional investigative team completes probe into police shooting near La Center

Jul. 7—Regional investigators reported Tuesday afternoon they've completed their investigation into a June 3 shooting, in which police wounded a driver near La Center, and have sent their findings to prosecutors for review.

Three officers fired at 47-year-old Vencine Hadley following a high-speed chase along southbound Interstate 5 from Kelso that ended at the Northwest 319th Street exit.

The involved officers were identified as Washington State Patrol Troopers Josh Bacheller and Evan Tippets, and Cowlitz Tribal Police Officer Austin Moore. All three were placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the release of information.

Hadley, who was treated and released from a hospital, is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm, court records show.