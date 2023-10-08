Regional jet and shuttle bus collide on tarmac at O'Hare airport

TechCrunch

Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academia to shine light into AI's "black box."