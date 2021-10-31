Regional job fair Tuesday attracts 48 potential employers looking to hire

Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
·3 min read

If you are looking for a job, there's a good opportunity for you Tuesday, when East Alabama Works hosts its annual Regional Hiring Fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center.

EAW Program Manager Carl Brady said at least 48 employers will be at the fair with information about available jobs — many with significant upgrades in what's being offered.

This year's job fair comes in the middle of a different employment landscape. Brady said the state's 3.1% unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story. It counts only the people who are looking for jobs, not those who might have left the workforce during the pandemic, and are not looking to make a return just now.

"We have to entice those people back into the workforce," he said.

Companies of all kinds face worker shortages now, Brady said, as the economy is trying to make a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there are a number of factors at work. Some people lost jobs during the pandemic, either quitting or being laid off or fired, and they had to adjust their lives to deal with the loss.

Some of them seem to have found they like having more time at home with their families, Brady said, and have found a way to manage without working.

Others may have been dissatisfied with their wages or the way they were treated at a previous job, he said, and they are holding out for something better.

This may be their chance. Brady said some employers have increased starting wages or improved the benefits offered, and some are offering bonuses for new hires.

He said East Alabama Works has identified some of the barriers that keep people from going back to work — and transportation is a major one. There are many people without a reliable way to get to work, and families that have only one car, making it hard for more than one family member to work unless they work different shifts, he said.

Child care challenges are not a new hinderance for working parents, but Brady said the pandemic has increased them.

"Some child care facilities closed because of the pandemic," he said, "and they haven't reopened" or reopened with the same capacity they had before. That makes it hard for parents with children who aren't in school yet. And the potential for COVID-19 to force schools to go to remote learning is a challenge for parents of school age children as well.

Brady said East Alabama Works will be helping those looking for work look for ways over those barriers.

The regional job fair will include employers with entry-level positions, skilled labor jobs and jobs in manufacturing, health care and many other fields.

Those looking for jobs or better jobs will have the opportunity to talk to representatives and learn about employment opportunities at many employers at one time and location, Brady said.

Employers from around the region — Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph, and Talladega counties — participating in the fair represent hundreds of jobs that are open and desperately need to be filled, he said.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: East Alabama regional job fair brings 48 companies seeking employers

