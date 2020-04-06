Regional Medical Group's CEO, Dr. Mark Schwaiger Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Georgia's Governor, Brian Kemp, issued an order telling citizens to stay at home at least until April 13, 2020, to combat the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

In times of uncertainty, Regional Medical Group wants its patients to know how they are addressing the growing situation. The following statement was released by Dr. Mark Schwaiger, CEO of Regional Medial Group:

"We understand the economy as a whole, and our country is currently suffering. We all must do our part to take the proper health and safety precautions at this time. We will come together, and we will all rise above this. And so, during these uncertain times, our doctors and staff have enhanced the safety and care of our patients. We have included services such as telemedicine and enhanced sterile cleansing at our 18 plus personal injury medical facilities. We want the health of our patients to be a top priority so we can overcome this pandemic, together.

Accordingly, we halted the Regional Medical Group Personal Injury Event Tour as of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, for the good of our team, our guests, and the local industry in Georgia. While this is a time of uncertainty for many across the world, we must all do our part to slow the spread of this dangerous virus. We must also thank the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who put their lives on the line to treat and fight against this virus. Thank you for your bravery.

The tour will resume as soon as our global and national health officials deem it safe to do so. In the meantime, we will continue to support our practitioners and local communities in every way that we can during this period."

To watch Dr. Mark Schwaiger's full response, visit the official video, https://youtu.be/Bq71f8AutEk

For more information on Regional Medical Group, visit RegionalMedicalGroup.com

For more information on how to combat against the coronavirus or to recognize its symptoms, visit the World Health Organization's (WHO) website at https://www.who.int or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov

For media or press inquiries, please contact media relations liaison, Claudia Tran, at Claudia@RMInnovative.com

About Regional Medical Group

Regional Medical Group (RMG) is a team of highly qualified accident doctors and medical staff who have teamed up with an extensive network of chiropractors that specialize in the treatment and care of patients who have been injured in any form of automobile accident, motorcycle accident, semi- truck accident, Uber auto accident, Lyft auto accident, slip-and-fall, or other work-related accidents. Regional Medical Group helps patients focus on injury treatment without the stress of how to pay for it.

Regional Medical Group is standing by to help with its remarkable network of affiliate chiropractors by finding its patients a "chiropractor near me." For more information, visit Regional Medical Group online at RegionalMedicalGroup.com or call today.

