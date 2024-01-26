Regional principals of the year candidates announced

Two principals in our area will find out in May if they are North Carolina’s Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.

Dwight Thompson from Renaissance West STEAM Academy and Phil Rogers from RS Central High School in Rutherfordton were chosen as regional principals of the year.

Seven others in the state also received that honor.

One of the nine will be chosen on May 24 at a ceremony in Cary.