Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regional REIT

Independent Non-Executive Director Daniel J. Taylor made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£383k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.07 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 587k shares worth UK£623k. While Regional REIT insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:RGL Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019 More

Regional REIT is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Regional REIT Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Regional REIT insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought UK£593k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Regional REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.9m worth of Regional REIT stock, about 0.4% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regional REIT Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Regional REIT insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.