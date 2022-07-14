Regional restaurant chain hiring for 2 dozen Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Centralia jobs

A regional restaurant chain known for localized experiences and pub fare in Oregon and Washington state is hiring for over two dozen positions from Seattle to Tacoma, Olympia and Centralia.

Interior of the McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma.

Bagpiper and drummer outside of McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma.

As of Thursday, McMenamins had 32 open jobs advertised on its jobs portal section of its website for positions such as from assistant manager, host, dishwasher and cook.

The website notes that signing bonuses of $1,000 are being offered after 90 days of employment to line cook positions at all of their restaurants.

McClatchy News confirmed on Thursday that a searchable database of open positions is current and all advertised jobs are still available.

Following are the current positions listed:

SEATTLE

Two McMenamins Seattle locations are hiring for a total of 8 positions that include assistant manager, pub cooks and more:

Six Arms Pub and kitchen is hiring line cooks, assistant managers and servers.

Queen Anne Pub and kitchen is hiring a line cook and front-of-house staff.

TACOMA

One McMenamins Tacoma location is hiring for a total of 14 positions that include waitstaff, security and bottle shop staff:

Elks Temple is hiring a prep cook, assistant managers, bartender and food runners.

OLYMPIA

The McMenamins Olympia location is hiring for a total of 4 positions including host, server and cook at Spar Cafe.

CENTRALIA

The McMenamins Centralia location is hiring for a total of 6 positions including host, server and cook at the Olympic Club.

These job opportunities come during a high job-posting frenzy across the country, as over 370,000 jobs were added to U.S. economy in June, according to recent reporting by The News Tribune.

Although these new job opportunities are available, the United State’s unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for the past four months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.