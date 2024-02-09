Regional Science Fair returns to Fairmont State this weekend

Feb. 9—FAIRMONT — The best science projects from North Central West Virginia will gather Saturday at Fairmont State University to compete in the annual Regional Math, Science and Energy Fair.

Students from Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, Monongalia and Marion counties will compete to see who's science project can proceed to state level competition.

Stephanie Tomana is a 7th grade science teacher at West Fairmont Middle School, as well as science fair coordinator for the school. She said the science fair can be the first brush with real world science that students experience.

"We're asking them to think outside the box," Tomana said, "and ask questions about observations or some phenomenon that they've noticed or in some discipline that they're interested in, and we're asking them to take what they know about the scientific method, and find an answer or an explanation for this observation."

At the school level, kids spend roughly six to eight weeks completing a series of tasks designed to get them thinking on how they will investigate the question they posed themselves for their project. Students create their own hypothesis, do preliminary research, identify variables, design experiments, collect data and analyze it and finally come to a conclusion about their results. At the end, they are also asked to communicate those results to judges.

"That's really kind of a big deal," Tomana said. "Especially in middle school. To be honest, it's a little scary and takes a lot of courage. They've done a great job."

Deb Hemler, chair of the Natural Science Department at Fairmont State, said the science fair allows students to hone the skills that research scientists use daily in their work. Some of the work done by high school students even surpasses college projects.

A science fair win can also mean a big deal when the time for college admission comes. One high school student who dreamed of going to MIT, Hemler said, didn't stand out enough from the pack because he didn't do the science fair. Although Harvard took him, MIT declined to send him an offer. Hemler said doing the science fair shows prestigious universities like MIT that a student is capable of doing independent research.

The science fair also helps counteract a decline in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics majors in the state of West Virginia.

"It's not that they're not interested, they are interested in elementary and middle school, and somewhere along the line, we lose them," Hemler said. "We don't have enough folks to major in STEM in college. So we're trying to promote it at Fairmont State, and do our part to help engage students in scientific and engineering practices."

Scholarship opportunities through science fair to university are available.

One-hundred-and-twenty-nine students and 93 projects will be present at the science fair on Saturday. Projects will range anywhere from biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, engineering technology, math and so on.

Josh Revels, who oversees the event, said the fair is split up into three divisions of elementary, middle and high school students. Ten to 12 categories make up each division, from which judges pick winners from each category.

"These kids have been working through the inquiry process on their project," Revels said. "They've created their own questions that created their own procedure for examining the variables involved. And so really, each project is so unique."

Revels said judges will consider how students have taken observations on their projects, how they've recorded evidence and how they've drawn up their conclusions.

The university also has the opportunity to market itself to potential students during the fair. Revels said campus clubs will have their own exhibits for kids to participate in, showcasing the different types of STEM avavilable at Fairmont State.

Tomana said students typically encounter science in its ready packaged form as a body of knowledge through school lab exercises where the outcome is predetermined. However, while the body of knowledge science provides is important, science also possesses a second aspect, one designed to interrogate the natural world and generate new knowledge.

Since the science fair doesn't rely on predetermined experiments but encourages kids to learn how to use the process to learn things for themselves, it teaches kids how science works and how scientists know what they know.

"For me, it's not necessarily the knowledge as much as the application," Tomana said. "I think that's important. I had somebody one time tell me what science never changes and I'm like, 'it changes every day. What we know, what we understand, and just like our advances in technology and understanding, I don't think people really fully appreciate how much in flux science is. It's ever evolving."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com