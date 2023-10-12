'The regional need is significant': Sutter County supervisors to discuss another possible sales tax measure

Oct. 11—Following the failure of Measure A in 2022, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a request from Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains to discuss the possibility of bringing another sales tax proposal to voters.

In order to address what the county saw as an inability to compete with surrounding jurisdictions that currently have sales tax measures in place, the county asked voters in 2022 to approve a one cent sales tax for a period of nine years that would have raised about $19 million a year in revenue for the county — money also would have been funneled to Yuba City and Live Oak. If the increase was approved, the new county retail sales tax rate would have been 8.25%. A one cent increase is an additional cent on each dollar spent.

Prior to the vote, various county leaders made pleas to residents about the increased need for more revenue for the county in order to fund areas such as public safety, most notably its fire department. There were concerns that in order to keep the funding for some services at an appropriate level, other quality-of-life services could be cut — including the county's library and museum.

Since the failure of Measure A, which saw 51.61% of voters voting against and 48.39% of voters voting for, the county has had to navigate through budgeting issues within its sheriff's department and other county services.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Even though Measure A did fail, the issues that led to the need for such a sales tax remain for the county, according to several officials. That need was addressed Tuesday by Bains.

"Counties and the board of supervisors are in a unique position. We are expected to lead not only in our unincorporated areas, but also the cities," Bains said on Tuesday. "It's our job to step up, especially when the safety of our citizens is on the line. Last year we recognized the challenges that the county and cities have in financing the level of service that our communities want and need. These services are not restricted by the city limit signs. It's imperative that we look at all challenges cohesively as a region. The regional need is significant."

That need, Bains said, is greater than just properly funding areas of public safety.

"Along with both cities, Sutter County's law enforcement and fire safety, and medical response and streets and roads need additional funding. Beyond that, county-provided jail, criminal prosecution and probation, which benefit all citizens, have similar needs. I believe that (a) regional approach is the best solution for our entire community," Bains said.

The desire for a regional approach comes at time when the city of Yuba City also is exploring its own tax measure, which would most likely help fix the city's roads. Bains said after Measure A's failure, he wants to be more inclusive and more specific on what would be funded should a new measure be pursued.

"We heard the criticism with Measure A and that we were not specific on how the money would be spent. A more specific plan will require that two-thirds of the voters approve," Bains said. "The process to allocate funds between the various local entities and their respective services should be transparent and inclusive. I believe it is time to explore a sales tax ballot measure to specifically fund fire and emergency services, police and sheriff, jail, district attorney, probation, and streets and roads. This is the most responsive and responsible way we can move forward to provide our communities with the service that they desperately need and avert the consequences of unfunded public safety. I'm requesting the staff place an item at an upcoming meeting to discuss a county-wide specific sales tax revenue plan."

Supervisors approved that request.

"I fully support Chairman Bains' request for the county to explore a specific tax measure to support public safety and road repairs in Sutter County. Although these are challenging economic times for everyone, I feel confident we can count on our community to step up and support our fire department, our police, and our much-needed road maintenance," District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores said in a statement to the Appeal on Wednesday. "The Board of Supervisors have continued to educate Sutter County residents on the importance of a minimal but impactful tax increase. Nobody likes taxes, but the reality is the costs have skyrocketed for public safety services we all want to make sure we have. A small contribution by everyone will go a long way and make sure we maintain the higher level of service we are accustomed to in Sutter County."

The county's view

After Tuesday's Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Appeal reached out to Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith to get his reaction to the proposal by Bains to discuss another possible sales tax measure that would need the voters' approval.

The following are answers provided by Smith to questions posed by the Appeal.

Q: Why would the county need a sales tax measure?

A: What the Board chair is recommending is exploration of a sales tax measure specifically to fund law enforcement, including the jail, prosecution, probation, and for fire suppression and medical response, and for roads. The financial picture has not changed since last November when Measure A was on the ballot. General fund revenues are insufficient to continue providing services at current levels.

Q: What sales tax percentage would the county be seeking?

A: If we proceed, the amount would be determined by the Board of Supervisors.

Q: How much revenue could be generated from a 1% measure versus a .5% measure?

A: A one cent measure would raise approximately $20 million, and a half-cent measure would raise approximately $10 million.

Q: Should the board move forward with proposing a tax measure, what would the county do differently this time as opposed to previously with Measure A?

A: Voters almost approved the general sales tax measure on the November ballot with a threshold of 50 percent for approval. What supervisors heard during that election was that people would be more likely to vote for a sales tax measure if it were a specific tax with the money raised going specifically to public safety and roads. What the Board chair is asking staff to explore is a specific tax measure, which requires a higher percentage for passage — 66.6% instead of 50% — but legally guarantees the funds will go where the Board says that it is going to go, and where the voters want it to go. For instance, it could be a certain percentage to jail operations, a certain percentage to prosecution, probation, and the various rural fire districts, and a certain percentage to cities for their public safety needs. All this is up to the Board.

Q: Yuba City is currently exploring its own sales tax measure. Because of this, would the county include Yuba City on any potential county-wide measure? If so, how much of a percentage in revenue could the city get? If not, why not?

A: As noted by Chair Bains, a regional approach to benefit all citizens (whether rural or those living within the two cities) would be desired. Rural residents do most of their shopping in the cities and would pay an additional sales tax but would not benefit from a city specific tax measure. An agreement between jurisdictions on how to divide a county-wide measure before an election would help clarify for voters where the funds would be spent. The process should be transparent.

Q: What will happen if a sales tax measure isn't passed? Could fire services be cut? Are other county services at risk? How dire is the situation?

A: We are trying to avoid any cuts to services. The Board desires robust public safety programs. However, the special district County Service Area F is not generating sufficient funds to continue services at current levels. Fire services could potentially be reduced in rural areas because of the lack of funding available. The County and rural agencies work diligently to obtain grant funding to sustain these services but these grants are not guaranteed. The situation is dire, though we would always try to maintain services, even if volunteer services are needed to supplement paid staff. But other budgets could be in jeopardy, too. Ultimately these are decisions for the Board of Supervisors. Chair Bains' point is that we need to give voters another opportunity to fund the services before any cuts are made.

Q: Other surrounding counties and cities already have sales tax measures. Does this make it more difficult for Sutter County to recruit and retain employees? If you have any specific examples, please provide them.

A: Absolutely. Surrounding jurisdictions recruit workers away from Sutter County by offering more pay, better facilities in which to work and more staff overall. Sutter County has among the lowest number of employees per capita compared to other similar counties. In addition to that, at any given time 15-20% of the positions are vacant as the County continues to experience recruitment challenges despite great efforts to recruit and retain employees.

Q: You have said previously that floodplain restrictions have affected housing developments in Sutter County. Sutter Pointe is often cited as a potential major source of revenue. If that is true, how long will it be until the county can fully reap the rewards of something such as Sutter Pointe?

A: That depends on the schedule as determined by developers working on Sutter Pointe. Development tends to slow as interest rates rise and home building slows. Additionally, California has numerous laws that make development a very slow process. The housing development brings the infrastructure to the area. That infrastructure is key to developing commercial and industrial properties that provide jobs for citizens and tax revenue for the County. Our hope is that we see commercial and industrial development open up within the next 24-36 months.

Q: Since the failure of Measure A, what changes or challenges has the county experienced? In other words, would Measure A have helped fund anything that was taken away or reduced since its failure? Is there a hiring freeze for certain positions and/or departments?

A: To balance this year's County Service Area — F budget — otherwise known as the Sutter County Fire Department — the Board of Supervisors used discretionary money to plug the gap between actual costs and what is raised in property taxes by the special district — a $1.3 million gap. The CAO's office has implemented a "soft" hiring freeze, which is creating even more vacant positions, including in departments like Probation that held four positions vacant this fiscal year. We're still having difficulty recruiting firefighters. We have more than 600 bridges crossing canals or other waterways in the county, most of which are in need of repair or replacement, and most of which are too short to qualify for federal funds. These are just some of the challenges.