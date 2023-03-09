Regional Task Force seizes meth, fentanyl; arrest two suspects in Athens

A law enforcement drug task force this week seized methamphetamine, marijuana and the deadly drug fentanyl during the arrest of a man and woman that culminated what police described as a months-long investigation.

The investigation was coordinated by the Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, which includes officers from Athens-Clarke police and deputies in Clarke, Oconee and Greene counties.

The drugs were seized on Wednesday at a storage unit location, which the task force declined to identify, and inside a vehicle, after the pair was apprehended during a traffic stop, according to Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Police reported Thursday they seized 8 kilograms of methamphetamine, 8 ounces of fentanyl and 15 pounds of marijuana.

The task force declined to release details on how long the pair had been under surveillance, but said their vehicle was stopped after they were seen leaving the storage unit.

The suspects were identified as a 40-year-old Bogart man and a 30-year-old Athens woman. They are charged with trafficking in meth and fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They remained on Thursday in the Athens-Clarke County jail.

Another drug seizure

The arrests are not connected to another seizure made by the Regional Drug Task Force earlier this month.

In that case, police arrested a 56-year-old Athens man following the search of a building on Commerce Road in north Athens on March 1.

The task force did not release any information on the investigation except the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at the location where drugs were seized.

The suspect faces numerous charges including trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Firearms were also seized, but officers were not specific on the type of firearms.

Also in an unrelated crime, Athens-Clarke police executed a search warrant at a home on Ruth Street and seized items stolen from a burglary on Northside Drive, along with items taken in other burglaries and entering autos.

A teenager, who was in possession of a gun, was taken into custody, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

