Regions Bank Expands Riding Forward Scholarship Contest; Application Process Underway

Annual program connects students with scholarships while celebrating inspirational Black Americans.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., February 9, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Regions Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a scholarship contest that invites students to celebrate inspirational Black Americans by creating essays describing how their contributions have made a positive impact in various communities or around the world.

While 2022 marks the eleventh year for the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest, it marks the first year the contest has a video component. Further, the amount of scholarships awarded this year will be doubled when compared to the amount of scholarships awarded annually in previous years. Essays can focus on any Black American who has inspired the applicant, from well-known, high-profile figures to relatives, educators, or other community members who have served as an inspiration in the student’s life.

Applications are currently being accepted, and the window for applications will remain open through March 31, 2022.

“We know investments in today’s students drive change for tomorrow,” said Abbas Merchant, head of Corporate Marketing for Regions Bank. “Through the Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest, we can provide opportunities for these future leaders while honoring Black Americans who have made a difference in our communities.”

High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are residents of (or who are currently enrolled in accredited colleges in) the 15 states that have Regions Bank full-service branches may apply. Scholarships for winning essays are granted in the amounts of $5,000 for high school winners and $3,500 for college winners.

New this year, applicants can choose to submit either a written essay or a video essay. High school and college winners will be selected from both the video essay and written essay categories.

Additional details of the contest include:

Each applicant must submit a 500-word (or less) written essay or a 3-minute (or less) video essay that addresses how a Black American individual has been an inspiration in the applicant’s life, and that discusses the contributions of that Black American individual.

Applications must be submitted on or before March 31, 2022.

Scholarships will include a total of 30 awards of $5,000 each for high school winners (15 scholarships for written essays and 15 scholarships for video essays) and 30 awards of $3,500 each for winners who are currently enrolled as college students (15 scholarships for written essays and 15 scholarships for video essays).

An independent selection committee will judge the written essay and video essay submissions and select the winners.

For official rules, complete entry details, and eligibility requirements, visit the contest website at www.regions.com/ridingforward. No purchase or banking relationship is required to enter the contest.

Since the inception of the Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest in 2012, Regions has awarded over a million dollars to more than 300 students.

About Regions Financial CorporationRegions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

