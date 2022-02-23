Region's federal legislators support sanctions against Russia

Feb. 23—Federal legislators representing this region and the state of Pennsylvania offered support on Tuesday for sanctions against Russia after the country's president, Vladimir Putin, recognized two Ukrainian regions as independent and sent in troops to, in his words, "maintain peace."

Moscow-backed separatists have controlled parts of the areas, Donetsk and Luhansk, since 2014.

President Joe Biden

said the United States will "begin to impose sanctions in response far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014, and if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, backed Biden's plan and Germany's decision to stop a pipeline project that would import natural gas from Russia.

"The United States stands by the Ukrainian people, and we will work with our allies to support their needs," Casey said. "President Putin has violated international agreements and stoked the flames of war against a sovereign Ukraine. I support the Biden administration's expanded sanctions response and continued international leadership against such aggression.

"I also support German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's steps to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the European Union's sanctions on Russian and separatist leaders. There will be consequences for Putin's incendiary actions."

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said the actions are "Putin's latest effort to degrade Ukraine's sovereignty and turn it into a vassal state" with a war that "will create a humanitarian crisis in Europe with millions of displaced Ukrainians.

"The United States and our allies must aim to stop this war before the damage escalates further by imposing harsh sanctions on Russia to ensure Putin understands there will be a crippling cost to his abuses," Toomey said.

Story continues

"The NYET Act, which Senator (James) Risch and I introduced last week, would make Putin feel the consequences of his invasion of Ukraine by imposing secondary sanctions on Russian financial institutions. I urge the Senate to take up this legislation as soon as we return next week."

Both local congressmen condemned Putin's actions.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a brazen attack on the sovereignty and safety of the Ukrainian people," said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair. "Now more than ever we must stand with our European partners, like Ukraine, and our NATO allies to ensure their continued safety. President Biden should act immediately to sanction President Putin, members of the Russian government, and Russia itself for this dangerous and unjustified provocation of a peaceful, democratic Ukraine."

U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Centre, added: "We know that Vladimir Putin only cares about one thing: money.

"The United States has an opportunity to be firm in our response by permanently ending Nord Stream 2 and implementing sanctions on Russian financial institutions and industries that supply the Russian military. The world is watching President Biden, and without decisive action we only stand to further embolden Russia and other countries who are waiting on the sidelines to begin their own territorial conflicts."