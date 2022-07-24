Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.20

The board of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has announced that the dividend on 3rd of October will be increased to $0.20, which will be 18% higher than last year's payment of $0.17 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.3%.

Regions Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Regions Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 15% also shows that Regions Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 17.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 37% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Regions Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 33% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Regions Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Regions Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Regions Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 15 Regions Financial analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

