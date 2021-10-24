Regions Financial's (NYSE:RF) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) will increase its dividend on the 3rd of January to US$0.17. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Regions Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Regions Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 21.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Regions Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.04 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 33% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Regions Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Regions Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Regions Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Regions Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

