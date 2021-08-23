Regions Financial's (NYSE:RF) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of October to US$0.17. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Regions Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Regions Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 14.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 35%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Regions Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 33% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Regions Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Regions Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Regions Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Regions Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

