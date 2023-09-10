Regions with most vacancies, and most in-demand employees in August 2023

In August, employers were looking for teachers the most

Nearly two-thirds of job vacancies in Ukraine are concentrated in five oblasts: Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Odesa, and Kharkiv, data sourced from the OpenDataBot open data platform shows.

Meanwhile, across Ukraine, retirees, veterans, and teachers are the types of employees in highest demand from employers.

Notably, teachers emerged as the most sought-after professionals during this period, with the Ukrainian capital Kyiv leading the way in terms of job openings.

On the Work.ua website, a significant 62% of job vacancies were distributed across five specific regions: Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, which accounted for 33,283 vacancies (32%), followed by Dnipropetrovsk with 9,831 vacancies (10%), Lviv with 9,705 vacancies (9%), Odesa with 6,927 vacancies (7%), and Kharkiv oblasts with 3,732 vacancies (4%).

Anticipating the new school year, job openings in the “Education and Science” category witnessed an impressive 37% increase in just one month. This surge was particularly pronounced in vacancies for English and mathematics teachers, which grew by 1.5 times.

In August, the most substantial growth in job openings was observed in the categories targeting retirees (with a 27% increase) and veterans (with a 26% increase). Notably, almost half (46%) of these new vacancies were tailored for experienced professionals.

The number of job vacancies continued to rise, although there was a marginal 3% decrease in the number of new and updated resumes, bringing the total to 350,000 resumes. Additionally, during August, women posted new resumes 1.6 times more frequently than men.

Notably, the highest salaries in Ukraine remained in the media sector (including marketing, advertising, and PR) at UAH 55,000 ($1,500) and among international truck drivers at UAH 42,500 ($1,200).

Overall, the number of job vacancies on the Work.ua website continued to grow, reaching 102,000 in August, representing only a 6% decrease compared to the figures for August 2021.

