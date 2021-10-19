Regis Resources' (ASX:RRL) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock increases 4.1% this past week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 54% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

While the last year has been tough for Regis Resources shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

View our latest analysis for Regis Resources

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Regis Resources reported an EPS drop of 33% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 54% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.72.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

This free interactive report on Regis Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Regis Resources, it has a TSR of -51% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 25% in the last year, Regis Resources shareholders lost 51% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Regis Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Regis Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan refinance rates stick close to all-time lows and dangle big savings

    It may be time to trade in your student loan for a cheaper model.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • Occidental (OXY) Announces Asset Sale, Meets Divestiture Goal

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) meets the $10B non-core assets divestiture goal with the agreement to sell interests in two offshore Ghana fields for $750 million.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Carl Icahn sees a market 'crisis' brewing and notes bitcoin's potential if inflation spirals

    "I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we're printing up money, the way we are going into inflation," Carl Icahn told CNBC.

  • 3 Top Vanguard Fixed-Income Funds

    Discover three Vanguard fixed-income funds that have historically outperformed their benchmark indexes, and learn about their characteristics.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors should be on the lookout for companies benefiting from America's robust infrastructure and housing markets.

  • Down Over 20% From Their Highs, These 3 Value Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    This industrial giant, industry-leading chip stock, and precious metals company are down but not out.

  • Fed chairman sold up to $5 million in shares ahead of 2020 Dow dive

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold as much as $5 million worth of stock just before the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked a year ago, according to newly reviewed disclosures.

  • How Robinhood Stock Technicals Look Following Shiba Inu Listing Rumor

    Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) spiked about 1.35% higher at 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday after @FirstSquawk said on Twitter he had heard from a source the financial services company planned to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. At 1:30 p.m. Robinhood responded on the social media platform to say it had not made an announcement regarding SHIB or any other upcoming coins. Robinhood currently has seven cryptocurrencies available on its platform but is expected to begin testi

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]