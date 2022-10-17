Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Regis Resources (ASX:RRL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Regis Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = AU$41m ÷ (AU$2.3b - AU$184m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Regis Resources has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Regis Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Regis Resources Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Regis Resources doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.9% from 31% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Regis Resources. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Regis Resources, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

